🛒 Auburn, Maine Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Auburn’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. If you enjoy helping customers and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1813 Washington St S, Auburn, ME 04210

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.10–$16.11/hour

Why it’s interesting: Lead shifts, run the register, and help with the store’s food program while getting paid weekly, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training. Good fit if you want entry-level management experience and like variety in your day.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Auburn, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour base with potential to earn up to $24.50/hour through commission and incentives; base pay range listed as $18.00–$24.60/hour plus commission target starting at $9,360

with potential to earn through commission and incentives; base pay range listed as plus Why it’s interesting: Front-line sales role in a tech-focused store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile. Includes commission, and perks like free/discounted Spectrum services, with clear paths to grow your career if you like hitting goals and talking with people.

Employer: Nouria Energy Corporation

Location: Auburn, ME

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $16.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Part-time role at a busy convenience store where you handle customers, store appearance, and safety. Offers access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, paid holidays, company-paid life insurance, disability benefits, tuition assistance, and more for eligible team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and often flexible schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.