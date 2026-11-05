undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Auburn
🛒 Auburn, Maine Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
6 days ago
Auburn’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. If you enjoy helping customers and want steady hours, these are worth a look.
Lead Team Member (Lead Customer Service Rep) – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 1813 Washington St S, Auburn, ME 04210
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.10–$16.11/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Lead shifts, run the register, and help with the store’s food program while getting paid weekly, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training. Good fit if you want entry-level management experience and like variety in your day.
Retail Sales Specialist – Spectrum
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: Auburn, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour base with potential to earn up to $24.50/hour through commission and incentives; base pay range listed as $18.00–$24.60/hour plus commission target starting at $9,360
- Why it’s interesting: Front-line sales role in a tech-focused store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile. Includes commission, and perks like free/discounted Spectrum services, with clear paths to grow your career if you like hitting goals and talking with people.
Retail Operations Team Member (Sales Associate) – Nouria
- Employer: Nouria Energy Corporation
- Location: Auburn, ME
- Type: Part-time
- Starting Pay: $16.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Part-time role at a busy convenience store where you handle customers, store appearance, and safety. Offers access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, paid holidays, company-paid life insurance, disability benefits, tuition assistance, and more for eligible team members.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and often flexible schedules.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.