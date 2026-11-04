StoryWalk open on Auburn Riverwalk this fall

Families can visit the Auburn Riverwalk this fall to enjoy the StoryWalk, starting at the historic Knight House and following 16 StoryWalk panels along the path. The current featured book is “Sail Away” by Langston Hughes with art by Ashley Bryan, presented with L/A Arts as part of the 2026 Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival. A virtual version of the StoryWalk is also available: Virtual StoryWalk.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Auburn, Maine (Official)