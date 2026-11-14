🏛️ The Auburn Finance Committee will meet in person on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 5:30 PM in the Presentation Room at Auburn High School, 99 Auburn Street, Auburn, MA 01501. There is no remote option.

The Committee will review and vote on money transfer requests over $250.00 from many Town departments, including Fire/Rescue, Police, Public Works, Development and Inspectional Services, Finance, Public Services, Town Manager’s Office, Information Technology, and Town Clerk/Elections. They will also look over smaller transfers up to $250.00 that the Town Accountant/CFO has already approved.

The Auburn Police Department will give a presentation on staffing levels. The Committee will go over the FY2028 budget schedule, timeline, and how the budget will be formatted.

Members will discuss overall Town financial management, including an update on the Division of Local Services (DLS) report, Town financial policies, and recommendations. They will review two proposed advisory groups: a DLS Audit Working Group and an OPEB Trust Committee, including each group’s purpose, membership, responsibilities, and authority.

They will also talk about how and when to handle intradepartmental and reserve fund transfers in the future, consider tabled items, member and Town Administration items (including future meeting dates), and vote on minutes from September 23, 2026 and October 27, 2026 before adjourning. The agenda is issued by Finance Committee Chair Michael Marshall.