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🎓 Auburn, IN Teaching Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Auburn’s schools and lesson programs are busy and hiring. If you like working with kids and helping them grow, these roles are worth a look.
Special Education Teacher (Schools – Contract, Full Time)
- Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Auburn, IN (school setting)
- Type: Full-time, contract (about 35 hours/week)
- Pay: $50/hour
Work with K–12 students who receive special education services, teaming with staff to plan and deliver individualized instruction. Amergis offers weekly pay, health, dental, vision, life insurance, a 401(k), and recognition programs for eligible employees.
Swim Instructor (Private Lessons)
- Employer: HelloLesson
- Location: Auburn, IN & nearby cities
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25–$30/hour (varies by distance, skill, lesson length)
Teach one-on-one swim lessons in person, mostly on weekdays and weekends when you’re free. This is a flexible side job if you’re 18+ and comfortable working directly with clients.
Middle School Teacher
- Employer: Lakewood Park Christian School
- Location: Auburn, IN
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Pay: Not listed
Teach middle school students in a Christ-centered, collaborative environment, focusing on both academic growth and personal discipleship. Requires a bachelor’s in education or related field and a current Indiana teaching license.
If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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