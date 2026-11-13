Auburn’s schools and lesson programs are busy and hiring. If you like working with kids and helping them grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing

Amergis Healthcare Staffing Location: Auburn, IN (school setting)

(school setting) Type: Full-time, contract (about 35 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $50/hour

Work with K–12 students who receive special education services, teaming with staff to plan and deliver individualized instruction. Amergis offers weekly pay, health, dental, vision, life insurance, a 401(k), and recognition programs for eligible employees.

Employer: HelloLesson

HelloLesson Location: Auburn, IN & nearby cities

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour (varies by distance, skill, lesson length)

Teach one-on-one swim lessons in person, mostly on weekdays and weekends when you’re free. This is a flexible side job if you’re 18+ and comfortable working directly with clients.

Employer: Lakewood Park Christian School

Location: Auburn, IN

Type: Full-time, exempt

Pay: Not listed

Teach middle school students in a Christ-centered, collaborative environment, focusing on both academic growth and personal discipleship. Requires a bachelor’s in education or related field and a current Indiana teaching license.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.