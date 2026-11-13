A few wonderful dogs in Auburn, IN are waiting patiently for a family to love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your home, these pups at Dekalb Humane Society, Inc would love to meet you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Dekalb Humane Society, Inc

Phone: (260) 868-2409

Whiskey is a young American Pit Bull Terrier looking for a fresh start with a loving family. His adoption fee is $250, and you can begin the process by filling out an application on the shelter’s website.

👉 Meet Whiskey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt (mixed breed)

Mutt (mixed breed) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Dekalb Humane Society, Inc

Phone: (260) 868-2409

Moose is a young mixed-breed boy hoping to find a home where he can grow, learn, and feel safe. His adoption fee is $250, and the first step is to complete an online application with the shelter.

👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: Listed as $250 on Adoptapet (shelter notes say seniors are “donation of choice”)

Listed as on Adoptapet (shelter notes say seniors are “donation of choice”) Shelter: Dekalb Humane Society, Inc

Phone: (260) 868-2409

Hero is a senior German Shepherd who deserves a soft place to land. The shelter notes that senior dog adoptions are a donation of your choice, so be sure to confirm his fee directly with them. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, Hero could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Hero and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Dekalb Humane Society, Inc at (260) 868-2409 or visit their website to fill out an adoption application: https://www.dekalbhumanesociety.org/adopt. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.