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🐶 Loyal Dogs in Auburn, IN Looking for Their Forever Homes
A few wonderful dogs in Auburn, IN are waiting patiently for a family to love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your home, these pups at Dekalb Humane Society, Inc would love to meet you.
Whiskey
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Dekalb Humane Society, Inc
- Phone: (260) 868-2409
Whiskey is a young American Pit Bull Terrier looking for a fresh start with a loving family. His adoption fee is $250, and you can begin the process by filling out an application on the shelter’s website.
👉 Meet Whiskey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moose
- Breed: Mutt (mixed breed)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Dekalb Humane Society, Inc
- Phone: (260) 868-2409
Moose is a young mixed-breed boy hoping to find a home where he can grow, learn, and feel safe. His adoption fee is $250, and the first step is to complete an online application with the shelter.
👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hero
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: Listed as $250 on Adoptapet (shelter notes say seniors are “donation of choice”)
- Shelter: Dekalb Humane Society, Inc
- Phone: (260) 868-2409
Hero is a senior German Shepherd who deserves a soft place to land. The shelter notes that senior dog adoptions are a donation of your choice, so be sure to confirm his fee directly with them. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, Hero could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Hero and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Dekalb Humane Society, Inc at (260) 868-2409 or visit their website to fill out an adoption application: https://www.dekalbhumanesociety.org/adopt. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.