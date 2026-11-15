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Auburn Hills
🏥 Auburn Hills MI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Behavioral Health Roles
4 days ago
Auburn Hills is busy hiring in behavioral health right now, especially at Havenwyck Hospital. If you’re called to mental health care, there are several solid full-time options.
Nurse Manager (RN) – Adult Behavioral Health
- Employer: UHS / Havenwyck Hospital
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads a 24/7 inpatient adult behavioral health unit. Good fit if you’re an RN with supervisor or Charge RN experience who wants leadership, strong benefits, and room to grow inside a large UHS network.
Mental Health Technician – Full Time, Days (7a–7:30p)
- Employer: UHS / Havenwyck Hospital
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, every other weekend)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role supporting patients with daily care, safety checks, and behavior monitoring under an RN. Great entry point if you have a HS diploma/GED (college in psych or related field preferred) and want direct experience in psychiatric care.
UM Case Manager – Utilization Management
- Employer: Havenwyck Hospital (a UHS facility)
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$69,000 per year
Works behind the scenes with payers and the treatment team to review medical necessity, levels of care, and authorizations. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in social work/psych/counseling/nursing, a relevant license (LBSW, RN, LLMSW, LMSW, LLP, TLLP, LPC, LMFT, etc.), and at least 2 years post-grad psych or substance use experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same hospital.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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