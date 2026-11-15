Auburn Hills is busy hiring in behavioral health right now, especially at Havenwyck Hospital. If you’re called to mental health care, there are several solid full-time options.

Employer: UHS / Havenwyck Hospital

UHS / Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads a 24/7 inpatient adult behavioral health unit. Good fit if you’re an RN with supervisor or Charge RN experience who wants leadership, strong benefits, and room to grow inside a large UHS network.

Employer: UHS / Havenwyck Hospital

UHS / Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, every other weekend)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting patients with daily care, safety checks, and behavior monitoring under an RN. Great entry point if you have a HS diploma/GED (college in psych or related field preferred) and want direct experience in psychiatric care.

Employer: Havenwyck Hospital (a UHS facility)

Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$69,000 per year

Works behind the scenes with payers and the treatment team to review medical necessity, levels of care, and authorizations. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in social work/psych/counseling/nursing, a relevant license (LBSW, RN, LLMSW, LMSW, LLP, TLLP, LPC, LMFT, etc.), and at least 2 years post-grad psych or substance use experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same hospital.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.