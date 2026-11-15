Auburn Hills is buzzing with engineering work right now, especially around EVs, autonomy, and smart buildings. If you’re in design, controls, or HVAC, there are some solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work on vehicle trajectory, longitudinal/lateral dynamics, and motion control software for advanced safety and autonomous driving. Great fit if you’re strong in Matlab/Simulink, AUTOSAR, and control systems and want deep ownership of motion control content.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead propulsion system design across HEV, PHEV, REPB, and ICE programs, balancing fuel economy, performance, NVH, and thermal targets. Ideal if you have 8+ years in powertrain development and enjoy owning system architecture and requirements.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead DREs and cross‑functional teams from sourcing through launch for steering, brakes, and chassis electrical. Good for senior engineers with 8+ years in automotive components, DFMEA/DVP&R, and launch support who like program leadership.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands‑on NX CAD design role creating models and drawings for powertrain components from concept to production. Great starter job if you have NX training, strong mechanical aptitude, and want to grow in automotive design.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$120,000 + bonus

Field‑focused role doing site surveys, equipment assessments, and pre‑sales design support for commercial HVAC projects. Best for folks with 5+ years HVAC field experience, CAD skills, and comfort working with Salesforce/Office 365 and multiple branches.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.