Auburn Hills has steady demand for people who keep buildings running and looking good. Here are several solid maintenance and janitorial roles hiring now.

Employer: DuPont

DuPont Location: Auburn Hills, MI (R&D facility)

(R&D facility) Type: Full-time, first shift (with possible overtime/on-call)

(with possible overtime/on-call) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping HVAC, electrical, and building systems running safely and efficiently at a research site. Great fit if you have a journeyman HVAC or electrical certification, can read schematics, and like a mix of field work and admin (SAP/LIMS, planning, contractor coordination).

Employer: ACME Manufacturing Company Inc.

Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Regular Mon–Fri 7:00am–3:30pm , with mandatory overtime as needed (often Mon–Fri 6:00am–4:30pm plus some Saturdays)

Regular , with mandatory overtime as needed (often plus some Saturdays) Salary: Not listed

Plant role working on robotic and automated production equipment, AC/DC motors, PLCs, hydraulics, and pneumatics. Good for someone with industrial electrical experience, comfortable reading prints, installing conduit, and troubleshooting in a busy manufacturing setting.

Employer: Augie’s Building Services

Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00am–2:00pm

Pay: $16.00/hour

Daytime janitorial role doing dusting, sweeping, mopping, restroom cleaning, and disinfecting in a commercial setting. Nice option if you want steady daytime hours, room to grow, and benefits like PTO and an employee assistance program after 90 days (for eligible employees).

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.