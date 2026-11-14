Auburn Hills is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially in tech, auto, and engineering. If you’ve got project or people management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: UL Solutions

UL Solutions Location: Auburn Hills, MI (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Estimated $65,000 – $85,000 + 10% bonus target

Lead global product compliance projects so new products can launch safely in international markets. You’ll manage lab testing schedules, coordinate with engineers and clients, and turn complex technical rules into clear plans. Strong fit if you have 6+ years project experience and global market access or certification background.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading advanced development for Propulsion HVAC & Engine Systems across vehicle platforms. You’ll own timing, sourcing strategy, budgets, and tech trade-offs, and hand projects off to execution teams. Best for someone with 8+ years in automotive/related field, strong engine/HVAC systems knowledge, and leadership skills. Comes with day-one health coverage, 17+ paid holidays, 401(k) match, paid parental leave, and a company vehicle lease program.

Employer: Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Manage powertrain engineering projects focused on assembly plant end items and interfaces with vehicle engineering. You’ll set deadlines, assign tasks, track risk, handle change management, and report to upper management. A good match if you have 7–10 years of project/program management and are comfortable leading cross-functional teams.

If any of these sound close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.