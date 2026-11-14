Auburn Hills is busy with auto and tech work right now, and that means steady demand for people who can move parts, manage suppliers, and keep inventory tight. Here are a couple of solid supply chain and logistics roles hiring locally:

Employer: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role owning PCB purchasing across North America for a global automotive electronics leader. You’ll lead RFQs/RFPs, negotiate pricing and terms, manage supplier risk, and support global category strategy—ideal if you have 5+ years in purchasing/supply chain and want big-company impact plus strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Treva Workforce (onsite with a manufacturing client)

(onsite with a manufacturing client) Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role handling picking, packing, shipping, receiving, and inventory control for robots, controllers, and equipment. Good fit if you have basic warehouse/logistics experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like working with forklifts and other material-handling gear in a clean, climate-controlled facility.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles and internal promotions can open new spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.