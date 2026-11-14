Auburn Hills has some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like building, fixing, and seeing the results of your work.

Here are a couple of strong options in construction and skilled trades worth a look:

Employer: Blue Compass RV

Blue Compass RV Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00+/hour flat rate

Work on RVs as “homes on wheels” — diagnosing and repairing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems. This role is geared to techs with 3+ years’ experience, and comes with a paid mentorship program, apprentice program, retention bonus, 5-day work weeks, PTO/holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), gas discount, and more. You’ll also mentor junior techs and handle advanced troubleshooting.

Employer: Volarify (an Amsys Company) , supporting a fire & water restoration client

, supporting a fire & water restoration client Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary + commission (exact amount not listed)

Help property owners rebuild after fire or water damage by scoping, estimating, and managing reconstruction projects. This role offers 401(k) with company contribution, profit sharing, company vehicle, laptop, phone, health/dental/life insurance, PTO/holidays, and team events. They want 2+ years of estimating (construction or restoration) and strong skills in Xactimate and DASH.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.