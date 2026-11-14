Auburn Hills is busy right now with sales and marketing roles, especially tied to tech, software, and industrial products. If you’re good with customers, data, or strategy, there’s a lot to explore.

Employer: IRONCLAD Powered by Mersino

IRONCLAD Powered by Mersino Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support a national sales team handling inbound leads, bids, quotes, and CRM updates for dewatering and environmental rental solutions. Good fit if you’re highly organized, detail-focused, and comfortable juggling multiple projects in a fast-paced, construction-related environment.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group

Location: Auburn Hills, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, on-site/hybrid

Salary: Not listed

Own a portfolio of industrial dispensing products – from product launches and pricing support to sales training, market research, and promotions. Ideal if you have 5–7 years in sales/marketing/product management, are comfortable with technical products, and like mixing strategy with hands-on support.

Employer: Stellantis (SWX Software Organization)

Location: Auburn Hills, MI (global scope)

(global scope) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead global business development and strategy for Stellantis’ new software group, focusing on new partnerships, revenue streams, and contract negotiations. Best for someone with 10+ years’ experience, strong Excel/PowerPoint skills, and a passion for building big, long-term software deals.

If any of these sound close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives ideas for how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.