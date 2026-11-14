Auburn Hills manufacturing is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like fast-paced, hands-on work. If you’ve got plant, quality, or mechanic experience, there’s good room to grow here.

Employer: Piston Automotive

Piston Automotive Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead production and quality for a two-shift automotive assembly plant and be the right hand to the Plant Manager. This is a big-impact role owning safety, quality, delivery, and launch readiness, ideal for someone with 10+ years in high-volume automotive manufacturing and strong leadership skills.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Support test engineering on printed circuit boards, building and maintaining testers, fixtures, and test processes. Great fit if you can troubleshoot PCBs to component level, solder surface-mount parts, and want strong benefits like medical, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and PTO.

Employer: TSM Corporation

TSM Corporation Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of Quality Inspectors and own day-to-day control of non-conforming material on the floor. Good for someone with manufacturing quality and team lead experience, plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time (type not specified)

Full-time (type not specified) Salary: Not listed

Tear down full vehicles to the system and component level so engineers can study and compare designs. Great if you have 2+ years as an auto mechanic/tech, your own tools, and like detailed hands-on work in a lab-style garage setting.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or a quick “apply” button so you can get your name in fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.