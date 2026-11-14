Auburn Hills is buzzing with data and AI work right now, from auto finance to global trade and connected vehicles. If you’re an IT pro, there’s a nice mix of hands-on engineering and high-level platform leadership here.

Employer: ektello (nationwide auto finance client)

ektello (nationwide auto finance client) Location: Auburn Hills, MI (hybrid; must live within commuting distance to Auburn Hills, Atlanta, Dallas, or Houston)

(hybrid; must live within commuting distance to Auburn Hills, Atlanta, Dallas, or Houston) Type: Contract (W2, min. 6 months)

Pay: Target $36/hr W2

Design and run secure, scalable data pipelines and ETL across SQL Server, Azure Data Factory, and Microsoft Fabric. Great fit if you have 5+ years of SQL/ETL, strong T‑SQL tuning skills, and want to own performance and reliability for a large auto finance data platform.

Employer: Stellantis

Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes robust corporate benefits)

Build end-to-end AI/ML solutions that go all the way from design to production handoff. Ideal if you have 8+ years of software engineering, ship production ML systems, are strong in Python + ML libraries, and like owning architecture while mentoring other engineers.

Employer: Scion Technology Staffing (global trade client)

(global trade client) Location: Auburn Hills, MI (onsite; some work in Charlotte, NC; up to 20% global travel)

(onsite; some work in Charlotte, NC; up to 20% global travel) Type: 1-year Contract

Pay: $80–$100/hour (DOE) + medical, dental, vision

Lead Oracle Fusion Financials & EPM design, deployment, and continuous improvement. Great for someone with 7+ years in Oracle Financials/EPM and 3+ years in Fusion, who enjoys optimizing finance processes, reporting, budgeting, and working closely with accounting and IT.

Employer: Scion Technology Staffing (global trade client)

(global trade client) Location: Auburn Hills, MI (onsite; some work in Charlotte, NC; up to 20% global travel)

(onsite; some work in Charlotte, NC; up to 20% global travel) Type: 1-year Contract

Pay: $80–$95/hour (DOE) + medical, dental, vision

Own Oracle Fusion for Project Finance & Project Management while also supporting Financials/EPM. Best for a senior Oracle functional consultant with 7+ years Oracle Financials/EPM and 3+ years Fusion, who likes project-focused processes, KPIs, and cross-team collaboration.

Employer: Stellantis

Location: Auburn Hills, MI, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the strategy and roadmap for Stellantis’ Enterprise Data & AI Platform used by engineers, data scientists, and analysts. You’ll own a three-year vision, make build-vs-buy and architecture calls, and work hands-on with Databricks, AWS, lakehouse, streaming, and AI/ML infrastructure. Great if you have 8+ years in technical product/platform roles and love balancing customer value, reliability, and cost.

Employer: Stellantis

Location: Auburn Hills, MI, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Build the tools that make data governance, privacy, and quality real: Data Catalogue UIs, Privacy Portal, extraction pipelines, and dashboards. Perfect if you have 5+ years full-stack, strong Python + React, AWS (Lambda, S3, SQS, SES), and some Databricks/GenAI/LLM exposure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or flexibility in level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.