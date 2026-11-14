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🏗️ Auburn Hills Engineering: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now
12 days ago
Auburn Hills is buzzing with auto and EV work right now. If you’re in design, calibration, safety, or controls, there are several solid options worth a look.
Design Release Engineer – Hard Trim Systems
- Employer: Tata Technologies
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on interior hard trim (IP trim, console, pillars, door trim, etc.) using NX and Teamcenter. Great fit if you have 3–8 years in automotive interiors and want ownership of design, DFMEA/DVP&R, and supplier reviews.
Design Release Engineer – Instrument Panel
- Employer: Tata Technologies
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on instrument panel systems from concept through launch. You’ll handle IP structure and trim, CAD in NX, and cross-team work with styling, CAE, and plants.
Vehicle / CAD Packaging Engineer
- Employer: ALTEN Technology USA
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact role on vehicle architecture and packaging using NX, Teamcenter, Vis Mockup. Ideal if you have 5+ years in vehicle engineering and like early concept work and presenting to leadership.
Power Electronics Engineer – EME Design & Validation
- Employer: Global Connect Technologies
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on power electronics role on powertrain inverters, buck/boost converters, 800V+ systems, EMI/EMC, and HIL testing. Good for someone deep in board-level design and validation.
Automotive Safety Engineer (Remote from Auburn Hills)
- Employer: TÜV SÜD America Inc.
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI – Remote (US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$140,000 + ~10% bonus
Lead functional safety and ADAS/automated driving safety assessments using ISO 26262, ISO 21448, UL 4600, and more. Great if you like standards, AI/ML safety, and client-facing technical work.
Prototype Build Engineer – 14458
- Employer: MEDA Engineering & Technical Services
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI (onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $30–$35/hour
Support an OEM with prototype builds: part procurement, BOMs, process sheets, and build issue resolution. Good entry role for new grads (0–5 years) with Mech/EE degrees and basic CATIA/NX.
Automotive PCB Design Engineer
- Employer: ALTEN Technology USA
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own complex 6+ layer PCB designs using Altium for automotive/industrial ECUs. Strong fit if you know EMI/EMC, thermal, circuit analysis, and worst-case analysis.
High Voltage Electrical Engineer
- Employer: Global Connect Technologies
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Broad high-voltage electrical role: design, test, and QA for electrical products. Good for EEs who like hands-on testing and keeping systems reliable.
Base Engine Calibration Engineer
- Employer: Stellantis
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (strong OEM benefits)
Develop base engine calibrations for gasoline engines, run dyno tests, and optimize performance, fuel economy, and emissions. Great if you have 3+ years in engine calibration and want big-company perks.
Calibration System Integration Engineer
- Employer: Stellantis
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (strong OEM benefits)
Lead HIL, dyno, and vehicle-level calibration test resources. You’ll commission new rigs, support electrified powertrains, and train other calibration engineers.
Instrumentation & Electronics Technician
- Employer: Stellantis
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI, US
- Type: Not stated (likely full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping test cells and labs running: repair and calibrate high-voltage systems, dynos, sensors, and lab gear. Good for someone with an Electronics Tech associate’s or military equivalent.
PLC Engineer (Controls Engineer)
- Employer: LER TechForce
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI, US (onsite, 12-hour shifts)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$115,000/year
Support a high-volume plant with PLC troubleshooting and line recovery on Rockwell/Siemens/Mitsubishi systems. 3+ years on the factory floor and comfort with nights/weekends shifts will fit well here.
Entry Level Powertrain Designer
- Employer: Stellantis
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI, US
- Type: Not stated (likely full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Great starter role using NX to design powertrain components from concept to production drawings. Good for early-career designers with NX training and strong mechanical aptitude.
Design Release Engineer – Body-in-White (BIW)
- Employer: Pentangle Tech Services | P5 Group
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI (100% onsite)
- Type: Contract (long-term)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead BIW upper and underbody design and release using NX/Teamcenter. You’ll handle packaging, DFMEA/DVP&R, and launch support for OEM vehicle programs.
Project Chief – BIW Sub-System Technical Lead
- Employer: LER TechForce
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior BIW technical lead role owning body structure KPIs (quality, cost, weight, timing). Best for engineers with 8–10+ years and full-vehicle sheet metal and launch experience who like matrix leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—many employers are flexible if your core skills are strong.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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