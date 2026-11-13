Auburn Hills is busy with auto and retail activity right now, and that means steady work in supply chain and logistics. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store running smoothly by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and getting online orders ready for pickup or delivery. Good fit if you have a few months of retail or warehouse experience and can lift heavy items and work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Voltava

Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage day-to-day purchasing for automotive parts and suppliers, from POs and pricing to launches and engineering changes. Great for someone with 3+ years in automotive purchasing or supply chain, strong Excel/ERP skills, and an interest in owning supplier relationships and supporting vehicle programs.

Employer: Brose Group

Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at the early stages of new automotive programs, focusing on cost optimization and supplier selection. Best for candidates with 5–8 years in automotive, an engineering background, and experience with cost analysis, metal manufacturing processes, and working closely with engineering teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.