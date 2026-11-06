💰 Auburn Hills Accounting & Finance – Multiple Senior Openings

Auburn Hills is busy right now with high‑level finance and tax roles, especially tied to auto and corporate clients. If you’ve got deep experience and want strong benefits or big‑firm exposure, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and track big capital projects across plants, facilities, and equipment. This role owns multi‑year capital plans, ROI/NPV analysis, and detailed reporting in tools like Excel, Power BI, SAP, Oracle. Stellantis highlights strong benefits from day‑one health coverage, 17+ paid holidays with year‑end shutdown, 401(k) match and employer contribution, company vehicle lease program, tuition help, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Plante Moran

Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Salary (CO/IL/OH/MA range): $167,000 – $248,500 base

Lead complex corporate tax work, including ASC 740 income tax provisions, multi‑state and international returns, and tax consulting for larger clients. You’ll manage engagements, mentor staff, and act as a national technical resource, with benefits like health, dental, vision, Flexible Time Off, 401(k), and potential discretionary bonus.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI, US

Type: Not listed (appears full-time)

Not listed (appears full-time) Salary: Not listed

Run global workforce planning and budget for the Software Engineering organization. You’ll lead a team, own SWE budget forecasting and reporting, manage outsourcing strategy and supplier relationships, and partner closely with HR, Finance, Purchasing, and global teams. Heavy focus on metrics, governance, and tools (Power BI and data management experience is a plus).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles posted, and it’s a good way to get on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.