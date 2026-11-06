💻 Auburn Hills IT Jobs: Multiple Stellantis Tech Roles Open

Auburn Hills is buzzing with auto-tech roles right now, especially around software-defined vehicles and connected cars. If you’re into code, cars, or both, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Category: Connected vehicle / cloud data

Connected vehicle / cloud data Type: Full-time, salaried

Work on the Remote Vehicle Management (REVM) team, building the on-vehicle data app and AWS cloud systems that handle data from Stellantis vehicles worldwide. Great fit for a recent grad with 2+ years of experience who loves debugging, writing production code in Python/Java/C/C++/JavaScript, and wants to see their work running in real cars.

Employer: Stellantis (FCA Group)

Stellantis (FCA Group) Location: Headquarters & Technology Center – Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Category: Software Electric & Electronics / Software-Defined Vehicle

Software Electric & Electronics / Software-Defined Vehicle Type: Full-time, salaried

Lead the end-to-end software architecture for next-gen EE platforms and Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) programs like STLA Brain. You’ll set standards across embedded software, middleware, networking, and vehicle-level integration, and guide cross-functional teams on performance, safety, and cybersecurity trade-offs.

Employer: Stellantis (FCA Group)

Stellantis (FCA Group) Location: Headquarters & Technology Center – Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Category: Communication domain / in-vehicle networking

Communication domain / in-vehicle networking Type: Full-time, salaried

Own the communication domain architecture for Stellantis’ new software platform, covering data flows between ECUs, gateways, and central compute units. Ideal if you’re strong in in-vehicle networking and want to set the roadmap, KPIs, and best practices for a scalable, future-ready communication stack.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.