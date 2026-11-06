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💻 Auburn Hills IT Jobs: Multiple Stellantis Tech Roles Open
Auburn Hills is buzzing with auto-tech roles right now, especially around software-defined vehicles and connected cars. If you’re into code, cars, or both, these openings are worth a look.
Software Engineer – Connected Vehicle Data
- Employer: Stellantis
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Category: Connected vehicle / cloud data
- Type: Full-time, salaried
Work on the Remote Vehicle Management (REVM) team, building the on-vehicle data app and AWS cloud systems that handle data from Stellantis vehicles worldwide. Great fit for a recent grad with 2+ years of experience who loves debugging, writing production code in Python/Java/C/C++/JavaScript, and wants to see their work running in real cars.
Lead Software Architect Compute Platform [SOC]
- Employer: Stellantis (FCA Group)
- Location: Headquarters & Technology Center – Auburn Hills, MI 48326
- Category: Software Electric & Electronics / Software-Defined Vehicle
- Type: Full-time, salaried
Lead the end-to-end software architecture for next-gen EE platforms and Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) programs like STLA Brain. You’ll set standards across embedded software, middleware, networking, and vehicle-level integration, and guide cross-functional teams on performance, safety, and cybersecurity trade-offs.
Lead Software Architect Compute Platform [SOC] Communication Protocol
- Employer: Stellantis (FCA Group)
- Location: Headquarters & Technology Center – Auburn Hills, MI 48326
- Category: Communication domain / in-vehicle networking
- Type: Full-time, salaried
Own the communication domain architecture for Stellantis’ new software platform, covering data flows between ECUs, gateways, and central compute units. Ideal if you’re strong in in-vehicle networking and want to set the roadmap, KPIs, and best practices for a scalable, future-ready communication stack.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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