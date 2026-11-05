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🛒 Auburn Hills Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring
Retail in Auburn Hills is busy right now, especially around Great Lakes Crossing. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.
Assistant Store Manager – Carter’s
- Employer: Carter’s Inc.
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help lead a busy children’s clothing store and be the friendly face for new parents and families. This role supports the store manager with staffing, merchandising, and hitting sales goals, with perks like health benefits, PTO, parental leave, and a 30% employee discount.
Assistant Manager – Oakley (Great Lakes Crossing)
- Employer: Oakley / EssilorLuxottica
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI – Great Lakes Crossing
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (bonus/commission and benefits mentioned)
Step into a leadership role at a well-known eyewear and apparel brand. You’ll help run the store day to day, train staff, drive sales, and keep displays sharp, with access to a full benefits package, potential bonus/commission, and employee discounts.
Full-Time Jewelry Sales Associate – MJ Diamonds / Pandora
- Employer: MJ Diamonds Jewelry / Pandora
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI – Great Lakes Crossing
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour + commission
Join a high-energy jewelry team helping shoppers pick out special pieces and gifts. This role offers base pay plus commission, paid training, advancement opportunities, and benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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