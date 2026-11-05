🛒 Auburn Hills Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Retail in Auburn Hills is busy right now, especially around Great Lakes Crossing. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Carter’s Inc.

Carter’s Inc. Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a busy children’s clothing store and be the friendly face for new parents and families. This role supports the store manager with staffing, merchandising, and hitting sales goals, with perks like health benefits, PTO, parental leave, and a 30% employee discount.

Employer: Oakley / EssilorLuxottica

Oakley / EssilorLuxottica Location: Auburn Hills, MI – Great Lakes Crossing

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus/commission and benefits mentioned)

Step into a leadership role at a well-known eyewear and apparel brand. You’ll help run the store day to day, train staff, drive sales, and keep displays sharp, with access to a full benefits package, potential bonus/commission, and employee discounts.

Employer: MJ Diamonds Jewelry / Pandora

Location: Auburn Hills, MI – Great Lakes Crossing

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour + commission

Join a high-energy jewelry team helping shoppers pick out special pieces and gifts. This role offers base pay plus commission, paid training, advancement opportunities, and benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.