🚚 Auburn Hills Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Buyer & Planner Roles

Auburn Hills is busy with auto and manufacturing work, and that means steady demand for people who can keep parts, materials, and suppliers moving smoothly.

Here are several solid Supply Chain & Logistics roles hiring now in Auburn Hills, MI.

Employer: Brose Group

Location: Auburn Hills, MI (Automation Ave.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and launch logistics concepts for automotive parts (door modules, seats, window regulators, and more) from early project stages through start of production. You’ll work with suppliers and internal teams, use SAP and logistics tools, and travel up to 50% to plants in the US and Mexico.

Employer: Schaeffler Group USA Inc.

Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the regional purchasing strategy for MRO categories, from cost analysis and budgeting to RFQs, contracts, and supplier risk management. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of purchasing experience, like negotiations, and want growth at a global automotive and industrial supplier.

Employer: Maple Mold Technologies

Location: Auburn Hills, MI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year

Handle purchasing for a plastic injection molding operation, including resins, colorants, packaging, and production supplies. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years of manufacturing buying experience, enjoy supplier negotiations, and want clear KPIs around cost savings, on-time delivery, and inventory.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local supply chain skills are in demand, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.