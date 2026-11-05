📣 Auburn Hills Sales & Marketing: Several High-Level Openings

Auburn Hills is buzzing with advanced manufacturing and finance, and that means strong demand for experienced sales and business development pros.

Below are several senior roles where you’ll own strategy, build big relationships, and travel—while staying based in Auburn Hills, MI.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Auburn Hills, MI (covers Michigan & Indiana)

(covers Michigan & Indiana) Type: Full-time , 1st shift, 40 hrs/week

, 1st shift, Category: Asset-based lending, corporate finance business development

You’ll source and close asset-based lending deals for companies with $50M+ in revenue, leading transactions from analysis through execution. This is a client-facing role calling on CEOs and CFOs, building referral networks with private equity and investment banks, and partnering with internal global banking teams. 5+ years ABL lending and ability to obtain FINRA 7 & 63 are required.

Employer: Desoutter GmbH / Atlas Copco

Location: Auburn Hills, MI, US (US-based, global scope)

(US-based, global scope) Type: Likely full-time (global business development role)

Likely full-time (global business development role) Category: Global business development, industrial tech, AI server manufacturing

In this role, you’ll grow Atlas Copco’s AI server business across the Americas and Europe, working with OEMs, ODMs, EMS providers, and contract manufacturers. You’ll spot manufacturing opportunities tied to hyperscaler projects, coach local sales teams, and travel in the US and internationally to build a strong pipeline.

Employer: Desoutter GmbH / Atlas Copco (Scheugenpflug)

Location: Auburn Hills, MI, US (hybrid: remote + office)

(hybrid: remote + office) Type: Likely full-time (senior strategic role)

Likely full-time (senior strategic role) Category: Strategic sales, capital equipment, aerospace & defense

You’ll lead growth for Scheugenpflug dispensing and potting solutions in the U.S. Aerospace & Defense market. Expect a mix of strategy and hands-on selling: building key accounts with OEMs and Tier 1s, managing long sales cycles, and traveling across the U.S. to close high-value projects. Requires 4–7+ years of business/technical sales in aerospace & defense and a strong industry network.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.