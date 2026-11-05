💻 Several Senior IT Openings in Auburn Hills Automotive Tech

Auburn Hills is buzzing with high-end tech roles, especially in automotive software and data. If you’re strong in embedded systems, data, or cybersecurity, there’s a lot here worth a serious look.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the embedded audio software for next‑gen infotainment on QNX + Qualcomm Snapdragon. Great fit if you have 8+ years in embedded C/C++ and deep experience with Qualcomm audio stacks, DSPs, and low‑latency audio.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on Senior Data Engineer role building large‑scale pipelines with Apache Spark, AWS, and Terraform. Ideal if you have 5+ years in data engineering, strong Scala/Java/SQL, and enjoy owning real‑time and batch data systems end‑to‑end.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead cybersecurity testing for next‑gen vehicle controllers, HPCs, and zonal ECUs. Best for folks with 8+ years in automotive embedded/software test, 3+ years in cyber testing, and strong skills in Vector CANoe/CAPL, dSPACE HIL, and Python.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the communication architecture for SOME/IP, CAN‑over‑Ethernet, DDS, MQTT and more across embedded ECUs. Great if you have 10+ years in embedded software, strong C/C++, and love deep‑dive debugging of Ethernet protocols and SoC platforms.

Employer: Stellantis (FCA Group)

Stellantis (FCA Group) Location: Auburn Hills, MI – Headquarters & Technology Center

– Headquarters & Technology Center Type: Salaried / Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High‑impact role leading OS/BSP integration, boot‑time KPIs, and platform stability across QNX, Linux, and Android SoCs. Perfect if you’re a go‑to person for kernel panics, system hangs, performance tuning, and multicore debugging.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.