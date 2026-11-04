🏭 Auburn Hills Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Auburn Hills is busy right now with auto and manufacturing work, from student programs to leadership roles. If you like being close to the line where things get built, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI (Headquarters & Technology Center / Quality Engineering Center)

(Headquarters & Technology Center / Quality Engineering Center) Type: Full-time student program (24 hrs/week during school, up to 40 hrs/week in summer)

Year-round paid student role where you support warranty quality and supplier cost recovery while you finish your degree. Great fit if you’re studying engineering or computer science, want real auto industry experience, and can work 24 hours per week on-site around your class schedule.

Employer: Stellantis

Stellantis Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Senior quality role leading global quality processes for propulsion system controls and calibration from development through production. Ideal if you have 8+ years in automotive propulsion systems, strong quality tools experience (Six Sigma, Red X, DFSS), and want broad impact plus a strong corporate benefits package.

Employer: Contour Windows

Location: Auburn Hills, MI (in person)

Salary: $60,000–$80,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead the maintenance team that keeps all the production machines running in a window manufacturing plant. Good match if you know industrial machinery, like troubleshooting, and want steady pay with health insurance and paid time off.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.