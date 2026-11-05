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Jonesboro

Speed Dating and Relationship Talk in Jonesboro

3 days ago
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A singles event with Kocktails & Konversations and speed dating will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Ray's Place, 265 Jonesboro Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236. The event starts with an open panel talk about love and relationships, followed by speed dating where women stay seated and men rotate every 3 minutes until all have met; it is open only to straight women and men.

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