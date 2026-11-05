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Auburn
Water main break affecting Apalachee Church Rd
3 days ago
A water main on Apalachee Church Rd in Auburn was struck by contractors, and city crews are making urgent repairs. Homes and businesses in the area may have temporary water service disruptions while work is underway, and normal service will be restored as soon as repairs are complete.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Auburn, GA
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