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Roseville
Free Day with a Deputy event in West Roseville
4 days ago
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office will host a free Day with a Deputy event at Dry Creek Community Park, 9245 Walerga Road, Roseville on Saturday, November 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families can see specialty units including the Bomb Squad, Special Enforcement Team (SWAT), OHV Unit, Mounted Unit, K9 Unit, and the Falcon 30 helicopter, and enjoy games, giveaways, and hands-on activities while meeting local deputies.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Placer County
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