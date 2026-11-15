Looking for a feline friend in Auburn, AL? These sweet cats are being rehomed by a private owner who wants them to have the time, love, and attention they deserve.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young adult (a little over 1 year)

Young adult (a little over 1 year) Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Auburn, AL)

About Florence:

Florence is a nice-sized young female cat who is a bit skittish and shy at first, but once she feels safe, she becomes incredibly sweet and loving. Her current owner says she is very friendly and not aggressive at all. She has lived with other cats and is not aggressive toward them.

Florence needs a home where someone can give her lots of time, patience, and undivided attention so she can blossom and feel secure.

👉 Meet Florence and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Bonk

Bonk Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption fee: $75

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Auburn, AL)

About Sharona:

Sharona is described as “the sweetest and most outgoing kitten ever.” She is extremely friendly and playful, and she loves rat toys and following her person around. She does well with cats, kids, and pretty much anyone, and isn’t easily scared.

She would be a great match for a lively, social home that can keep up with her curious, fun personality and give her lots of playtime and attention.

👉 Meet Sharona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Fish

Fish Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Auburn, AL)

About Fish:

Fish is a young male tabby kitten looking for a new home through the same private owner in Auburn. (Please see his Adoptapet page for full personality and history details.) With his lower adoption fee, he could be a great option for someone ready to welcome a kitten and all the fun and energy that comes with it.

👉 Meet Fish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Auburn, AL and ready to add a cat or kitten to your family, please consider one of these sweet pets. Share this with friends, neighbors, and local groups so they can find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.