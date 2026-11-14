Auburn’s maintenance and HVAC scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles and strong benefits. If you like hands-on work and keeping buildings running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Auburn, AL (1717 S College St)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00 – $58.00/hour + possible premiums

Highlights: $5,000 sign-on bonus , performance bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) , stock purchase, paid time off, disability, education benefits (tuition, books, and fees paid for select programs).

, performance bonuses, medical/dental/vision, , stock purchase, paid time off, disability, education benefits (tuition, books, and fees paid for select programs). Role: Install, maintain, and repair commercial HVAC/R systems (rack systems, walk-ins, reach-ins, EMS). Heavy focus on troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and mentoring junior techs while following OSHA and EPA 608 rules. Company vehicle provided; on-call rotation required.

Employer: Tailwind Group, Inc. (The Quarters Auburn)

(The Quarters Auburn) Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $15.73 – $21.64/hour + bonus potential

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm , with some nights/weekends for on-call and turnover

Monday–Friday, , with some nights/weekends for on-call and turnover Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match , vacation, sick time, 12 paid holidays , paid parental leave, training and career development.

Medical, dental, vision, , vacation, sick time, , paid parental leave, training and career development. Role: General building maintenance at a large student housing community—repairs in units and common areas (electrical, plumbing, HVAC, appliances, drywall), grounds upkeep, pool care, and turnover/make-ready work. One year of maintenance experience and a valid driver’s license required.

Employer: Bradley Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, paid time off.

401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, paid time off. Role: Experienced commercial HVAC service work. Must have EPA certification, 6+ years HVACR service experience, valid driver’s license, and clean driving record. Company vehicle provided; drug screen and background check required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Auburn employers are moving fast on skilled maintenance and HVAC talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.