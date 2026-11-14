Auburn’s food scene is busy, from school cafeterias to fast food and grocery partners. Here are a few solid openings if you like working with food and people.

Employer: Hana Group

Hana Group Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level role focused on fresh-cut fruit in a grocery setting. You’ll wash, cut, and portion fruit, check quality, follow food safety rules, and keep the prep area clean while working on your core kitchen skills.

Employer: Taco Bell

Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Likely part-time / full-time shifts (listed as “other”)

Likely (listed as “other”) Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, employee discount, flexible schedule

Lead a fast-paced restaurant team, run shifts, handle cash and POS, and train new staff. Good fit if you have quick-service experience and want to grow your management and leadership skills.

Employer: Auburn City Schools / Montgomery Public Schools

Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time, 187 contract days

Pay: Salary per school system pay plan (not listed)

Help run a school cafeteria program: plan and serve meals, train and supervise staff, manage inventory, and keep everything safe and sanitary. Good for someone with large-scale food prep experience who wants steady hours in a school setting.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.