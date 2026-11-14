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Auburn
📣 Auburn, AL Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay
12 days ago
Auburn’s sales scene is busy right now, from bank branches to hospital supply reps. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these openings are worth a look.
Personal Banker
- Employer: PNC
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about growing branch relationships, having proactive sales conversations, and helping customers improve their financial health. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, pension, stock purchase plan, paid holidays, and generous vacation.
Sales Technician
- Employer: Top Hat Chimney Sweeps
- Location: Auburn, AL (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (performance-based bonuses)
You’ll drive a company vehicle to customer homes, inspect chimneys and fireplaces, and turn those inspections into sold work. Includes health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, relocation bonus, training, and clear advancement opportunities.
Medical Supply Sales Representative
- Employer: Medline
- Location: Auburn, AL area (hospital territory)
- Type: Full-time, outside sales
- Salary: At least $120,000 guaranteed first year + 0–4% commission on net sales, bonus-eligible
Sell a wide range of hospital products (from exam gloves to advanced wound care) to departments like OR, ICU, and ER. This is a quota-based role with strong earning potential, a full benefits package, and lots of time on the road meeting healthcare leaders.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no to an offer later.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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