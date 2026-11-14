Auburn’s sales scene is busy right now, from bank branches to hospital supply reps. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: PNC

PNC Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about growing branch relationships, having proactive sales conversations, and helping customers improve their financial health. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, pension, stock purchase plan, paid holidays, and generous vacation.

Employer: Top Hat Chimney Sweeps

Top Hat Chimney Sweeps Location: Auburn, AL (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-based bonuses)

You’ll drive a company vehicle to customer homes, inspect chimneys and fireplaces, and turn those inspections into sold work. Includes health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, relocation bonus, training, and clear advancement opportunities.

Employer: Medline

Medline Location: Auburn, AL area (hospital territory)

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: At least $120,000 guaranteed first year + 0–4% commission on net sales, bonus-eligible

Sell a wide range of hospital products (from exam gloves to advanced wound care) to departments like OR, ICU, and ER. This is a quota-based role with strong earning potential, a full benefits package, and lots of time on the road meeting healthcare leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no to an offer later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.