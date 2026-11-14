Auburn’s plants are busy right now, and a lot of shops are looking for people who like hands-on work. If you’re good with tools and don’t mind being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Internship

Pay: $21.12/hour

Help keep production lines running by setting up equipment, doing basic repairs, and watching safety and quality. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like troubleshooting, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet most of the shift.

Employer: Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Internship

Pay: $21.12/hour

Overnight role working with aluminum machining equipment, doing setups, basic maintenance, and repairs to keep quality high. Great if you prefer nights, can handle physical work, and want to build technical skills in a big manufacturing company.

Employer: Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: Not listed

Run and help program CNC machines, read engineering drawings, and hold tight tolerances on metal parts. This is a solid step-up role if you already have machining experience and want steady hours, overtime potential, and full benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.