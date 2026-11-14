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🏭 Auburn, AL Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings on 1st–3rd Shift
Auburn’s plants are busy right now, and a lot of shops are looking for people who like hands-on work. If you’re good with tools and don’t mind being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.
Manufacturing Technician C – 1st Shift Ferrous ($21.12)
- Employer: Briggs & Stratton
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Type: Internship
- Pay: $21.12/hour
Help keep production lines running by setting up equipment, doing basic repairs, and watching safety and quality. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like troubleshooting, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet most of the shift.
Manufacturing Technician C – 3rd Shift Aluminum Machining ($21.12)
- Employer: Briggs & Stratton
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Type: Internship
- Pay: $21.12/hour
Overnight role working with aluminum machining equipment, doing setups, basic maintenance, and repairs to keep quality high. Great if you prefer nights, can handle physical work, and want to build technical skills in a big manufacturing company.
CNC Machinist II – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Regal Rexnord
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Pay: Not listed
Run and help program CNC machines, read engineering drawings, and hold tight tolerances on metal parts. This is a solid step-up role if you already have machining experience and want steady hours, overtime potential, and full benefits.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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