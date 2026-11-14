Auburn’s engineering scene is busy right now, with advanced manufacturing and construction firms growing fast. If you’ve got controls, materials, or process engineering experience, there are some strong career moves open.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own and improve Direct Metal Laser Melting (DMLM) processes for high-volume aerospace parts. You’ll manage parameters, documentation, and problem-solving on the production floor, with a focus on new product introduction. Requires Bachelor’s degree or 4+ years manufacturing engineering experience plus 3+ years in manufacturing engineering. Relocation assistance is provided, and the role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).

Employer: RAPA LP (Rausch and Pausch LP)

Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a controls and testing engineering team in a manufacturing setting, including hiring, training, and project leadership. You’ll work hands-on with PLCs (Beckhoff TwinCat), drives, vision systems, and IT infrastructure while guiding capital projects and machine control strategy. Requires a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering and 6+ years in production processes/automotive/testing. Strong benefits, including company-paid vision, life, and disability, 401(k) match, PTO, and 11 paid holidays.

Employer: ECS Group of Companies

Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top-tier leadership role for an expert in Construction Materials Testing (CMT). You’ll provide regional or national technical oversight, lead client relationships, drive business development, and mentor senior staff. Requires 20+ years experience with a PE/geology license (or 24+ years with certifications) and deep knowledge of ASTM standards and construction materials performance. Ideal for someone ready to shape strategy and represent the firm at an industry level.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.