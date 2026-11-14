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🐱 Sweet Auburn Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
A few wonderful cats in Auburn, AL are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love. All are available through CARE Humane Society TM and are ready to start their new lives.
Elphaba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM
Elphaba is a tiny cream-colored kitten looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting through the shelter.
👉 Meet Elphaba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cinderella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM
Cinderella is a sleek black kitten hoping her fairy-tale ending comes soon. She’s waiting for someone who will give her a warm lap and a lifetime of love.
👉 Meet Cinderella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Biscuit King
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM
Biscuit King is a brown tabby kitten with a big name and a big future ahead of him. He’s ready for a family to show him what home life is all about.
👉 Meet Biscuit King and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Salmon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM
Salmon is a lovely cream-colored adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady home. She’s waiting patiently for her person to find her.
👉 Meet Salmon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Auburn, AL, please consider opening your home to one of these cats. Visit CARE Humane Society TM online through the links above to learn more, confirm details like vaccinations and spay/neuter status, and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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