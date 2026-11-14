A few wonderful cats in Auburn, AL are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love. All are available through CARE Humane Society TM and are ready to start their new lives.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM

Elphaba is a tiny cream-colored kitten looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting through the shelter.

👉 Meet Elphaba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM

Cinderella is a sleek black kitten hoping her fairy-tale ending comes soon. She’s waiting for someone who will give her a warm lap and a lifetime of love.

👉 Meet Cinderella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM

Biscuit King is a brown tabby kitten with a big name and a big future ahead of him. He’s ready for a family to show him what home life is all about.

👉 Meet Biscuit King and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM

Salmon is a lovely cream-colored adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady home. She’s waiting patiently for her person to find her.

👉 Meet Salmon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Auburn, AL, please consider opening your home to one of these cats. Visit CARE Humane Society TM online through the links above to learn more, confirm details like vaccinations and spay/neuter status, and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.