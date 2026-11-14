Looking for a loyal friend in Auburn, AL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at CARE Humane Society TM for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM (Auburn, AL)

Jiminy is a young, medium-sized mixed breed boy with a handsome brown coat. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with his new family. If you’re looking for an active companion to grow up with you, Jiminy could be your match.

👉 Meet Jiminy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM (Auburn, AL)

Birdie is a young, tan/fawn mixed breed girl with a soft, sunny look. She’s the kind of dog who can grow into whatever her new family needs—walking buddy, playmate, or couch companion.

👉 Meet Birdie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Black

Cream/Black Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM (Auburn, AL)

(Auburn, AL) Note: Found on Jollit Ave in Opelika

Shirley is a large, cream-and-black adult mixed breed who was found on Jollit Ave in Opelika. She’s past the puppy stage and may be a good fit for someone who prefers a more settled dog. If you have room in your home and heart for a bigger girl, consider giving Shirley a fresh start.

👉 Meet Shirley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Auburn or Opelika, please consider visiting CARE Humane Society TM to meet these dogs in person or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.