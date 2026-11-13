Auburn’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are a few flexible customer-facing roles hiring around town.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: 2335 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.00 per hour (+ possible hourly premiums)

Help members at the front of the club with checkouts, returns, and questions while keeping entrance and exit areas running smoothly. This role stands out for its strong hourly pay, big-box benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, discounts), and company-paid education through Live Better U for both part-time and full-time staff.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Auburn, AL (local retail store)

(local retail store) Type: Casual part-time

Pay: Not listed (base pay + possible bonus/commission)

Perfect if you like fashion and talking with people. You’ll help customers pick out premium sunglasses, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp, with access to a global eyewear brand, potential commission, and employee discounts on high-end frames.

Employer: Silverridge Talent LLC

Location: Auburn, AL (on-site restaurant)

Type: Not listed (in-person, hourly)

Not listed (in-person, hourly) Pay: $15.00–$25.00 per hour

Great fit if you already have fast-food or QSR experience and move quickly under pressure. You’ll greet guests, run the register/POS, handle cash and cards, and help keep orders accurate in a busy restaurant setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many managers are flexible on schedules and experience if you show up eager to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.