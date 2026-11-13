Auburn’s campus is buzzing with education roles right now—from hands-on camp jobs to academic support and clinical teaching. If you like working with students, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Auburn University – Harrison College of Pharmacy

Auburn University – Harrison College of Pharmacy Location: Auburn, AL (with distance teaching to Mobile campus)

(with distance teaching to Mobile campus) Type: Full-time, Temporary (TES)

Salary: Not listed

Support pharmacy students in IPPE, APPE, and IPE experiences through direct patient care, simulation, and interprofessional activities. Great fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist (PharmD or BS) who enjoys precepting, mentoring, and shaping future clinicians.

Employer: Auburn University – Auburn Youth Programs

Auburn University – Auburn Youth Programs Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Internship / Student role

Pay: $11–$12/hr (spring, up to 20 hrs/week) + $575 weekly stipend in summer

Perks: Housing and meals provided while camps are in session

Lead the team that runs Auburn’s academic summer camps for high schoolers—overseeing activities, mentoring counselors, and coordinating with faculty. Ideal for Auburn students (19+, good standing) who want leadership experience, on-campus housing, and a packed, high-energy summer.

Employer: Auburn University – Auburn Youth Programs

Auburn University – Auburn Youth Programs Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time summer / Student role

Pay: $450 weekly stipend

Perks: Housing and meals provided while camps are in session

Spend the summer guiding campers to classes, meals, and activities while keeping them safe and engaged. Great for Auburn students (19+, good standing) who want hands-on youth work, leadership skills, and a fun, immersive campus job.

Employer: Auburn University – Office of the Registrar

Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time, Continuing

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posted: 11/10/2026

Coordinate NCAA/SEC academic eligibility for student-athletes—monitoring degree progress, reviewing transfer credits, and helping with NCAA reports like APR and GSR. Good match if you have a bachelor’s in Education/Business/Sports Admin/Liberal Arts and experience or interest in NCAA rules and academic advising.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and get your application in soon. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.