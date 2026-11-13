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🎓 Auburn, AL Education Jobs: Multiple Campus Roles Now Hiring
Auburn’s campus is buzzing with education roles right now—from hands-on camp jobs to academic support and clinical teaching. If you like working with students, there’s likely a fit for you here.
TES Clinical Instructor
- Employer: Auburn University – Harrison College of Pharmacy
- Location: Auburn, AL (with distance teaching to Mobile campus)
- Type: Full-time, Temporary (TES)
- Salary: Not listed
Support pharmacy students in IPPE, APPE, and IPE experiences through direct patient care, simulation, and interprofessional activities. Great fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist (PharmD or BS) who enjoys precepting, mentoring, and shaping future clinicians.
Summer Lead Camp Counselor – 2027
- Employer: Auburn University – Auburn Youth Programs
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Type: Internship / Student role
- Pay: $11–$12/hr (spring, up to 20 hrs/week) + $575 weekly stipend in summer
- Perks: Housing and meals provided while camps are in session
Lead the team that runs Auburn’s academic summer camps for high schoolers—overseeing activities, mentoring counselors, and coordinating with faculty. Ideal for Auburn students (19+, good standing) who want leadership experience, on-campus housing, and a packed, high-energy summer.
Summer Camp Counselor – 2027
- Employer: Auburn University – Auburn Youth Programs
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Type: Full-time summer / Student role
- Pay: $450 weekly stipend
- Perks: Housing and meals provided while camps are in session
Spend the summer guiding campers to classes, meals, and activities while keeping them safe and engaged. Great for Auburn students (19+, good standing) who want hands-on youth work, leadership skills, and a fun, immersive campus job.
Coordinator, Athletic Academic Certification
- Employer: Auburn University – Office of the Registrar
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Type: Full-time, Continuing
- Salary: Not listed
- Posted: 11/10/2026
Coordinate NCAA/SEC academic eligibility for student-athletes—monitoring degree progress, reviewing transfer credits, and helping with NCAA reports like APR and GSR. Good match if you have a bachelor’s in Education/Business/Sports Admin/Liberal Arts and experience or interest in NCAA rules and academic advising.
If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and get your application in soon. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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