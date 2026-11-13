Auburn’s leadership job market is busy right now, with options from big retail to tech infrastructure to a fast-growing local mover. Here are a few strong management roles hiring in and around Auburn, AL.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1810 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL (in-store)

(in-store) Employment type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 per year + performance bonuses (range from posting)

Lead a large retail team, drive store performance, and be a visible leader in the community. This role owns day-to-day operations, safety, customer experience, and team development, with access to Walmart’s full benefits and education programs.

Employer: Core Scientific, Inc.

Location: Remote, must live near Auburn, AL (or other listed cities)

Remote, must live near (or other listed cities) Employment type: Full-time, onsite with frequent travel (up to 50%)

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role overseeing national engineering standards, commissioning, and operational readiness for high-performance compute and data center sites. Ideal if you have 10+ years in mission-critical facilities and want to lead multi-disciplinary technical teams at scale.

Employer: Room2Room Movers

Location: Auburn, AL (in person)

(in person) Employment type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $70,000 per year + incentives (based on experience and progression)

Start as an Operations Manager and grow into Campus Director, leading the entire Auburn moving and storage operation. Great fit if you’re plugged into the Auburn community, enjoy building teams, and want real ownership over local growth and relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.