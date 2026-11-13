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🏥 Auburn, AL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Auburn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital imaging to in‑home care and school-based support. Here are a few solid roles hiring now around town.
Registered Ultrasonographer – Outpatient Imaging
- Employer: East Alabama Health / East Alabama Medical Center
- Location: Auburn, AL (Outpatient Imaging FED)
- Type: Full-time, first shift, on-call/varied shifts, holidays, weekends as needed
- Salary: Not listed
Perform ultrasound imaging to ACR and facility standards while delivering compassionate patient care. Great fit if you’re ARRT (S) or ARDMS eligible/registered and want a hospital-based role with modern imaging and strong clinical standards.
Caregiver – Urgently Hiring
- Employer: Right at Home
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Type: Full-time or part-time, flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends)
- Salary: $13–$15 per hour, weekly pay; weekend differential
Support clients at home with daily tasks, personal care, meals, and companionship. This role stands out for flexible scheduling, paid training, health/dental options, daily pay option, and a mix of long or short shifts.
Board Certified Behavioral Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Auburn City Schools (listed via Montgomery Public Schools)
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Type: Full-time, 204 contract days
- Salary: Not listed (paid per school system compensation plan)
Provide behavior-analytic services for students, write and implement behavioral interventions, and work closely with teachers and families. Ideal if you have an M.S., BCBA certification, strong communication skills, and want a school-year schedule.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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