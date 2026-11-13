Auburn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital imaging to in‑home care and school-based support. Here are a few solid roles hiring now around town.

Employer: East Alabama Health / East Alabama Medical Center

East Alabama Health / East Alabama Medical Center Location: Auburn, AL (Outpatient Imaging FED)

(Outpatient Imaging FED) Type: Full-time, first shift , on-call/varied shifts, holidays, weekends as needed

, on-call/varied shifts, holidays, weekends as needed Salary: Not listed

Perform ultrasound imaging to ACR and facility standards while delivering compassionate patient care. Great fit if you’re ARRT (S) or ARDMS eligible/registered and want a hospital-based role with modern imaging and strong clinical standards.

Employer: Right at Home

Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time or part-time, flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends)

Full-time or part-time, flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends) Salary: $13–$15 per hour, weekly pay; weekend differential

Support clients at home with daily tasks, personal care, meals, and companionship. This role stands out for flexible scheduling, paid training, health/dental options, daily pay option, and a mix of long or short shifts.

Employer: Auburn City Schools (listed via Montgomery Public Schools)

(listed via Montgomery Public Schools) Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time , 204 contract days

, Salary: Not listed (paid per school system compensation plan)

Provide behavior-analytic services for students, write and implement behavioral interventions, and work closely with teachers and families. Ideal if you have an M.S., BCBA certification, strong communication skills, and want a school-year schedule.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.