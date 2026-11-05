🏥 Auburn, AL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Auburn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from home health to vet med to high-earning dental roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental Location: Auburn, AL / East Alabama area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $215,000–$300,000 earning potential + profit share, $15,000 education bonus

Lead a patient-focused team while Aspen handles the business side. This role comes with high income potential, paid implant training, mentorship, visa sponsorship, and a path to practice ownership for DDS/DMD grads (including 2027 grads and residents).

Employer: Auburn University – College of Veterinary Medicine

Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time, continuing

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role working with teaching and research herds, from reproductive management to assisting with surgeries and student labs. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in Animal Science (or equivalent experience), large animal skills, and like early-morning, active work days.

Employer: Advantage Home Care Group

Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Contract, PRN (Part-time/Full-time hours available)

Pay: $29–$33 per hour

Home health LPN role with 6–8 hour shifts, providing direct care, meds, wound care, bowel program, IC, and Hoyer lift support. Good option if you want flexible hours and enjoy one-on-one patient care in the home.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.