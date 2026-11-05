🛒 Auburn, AL Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70K+ Option

Auburn’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to management. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive parts to local repair shops, pick up returns, and help in the store with stocking and customers. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, can lift up to 50–100 lbs with help, and enjoy a mix of driving and customer service.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Auburn, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.48 – $33.21 per hour, based on experience

Train to run a busy automotive retail and service center, leading a team and driving sales and customer service. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and DailyPay access if you have retail management/automotive experience.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Auburn, AL (Auburn Mall)

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the Santa photo set, manage a seasonal team, and keep lines moving while families get holiday photos. Great if you want flexible hours, same-day pay options, and a short-term gig with fun holiday perks like a free Santa visit and photo package.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 2335 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn, AL 36830

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $70,000 – $95,000 per year, plus potential bonuses

Step into a leadership track role over areas like Member Experience, Fresh, Merchandising, or Freight Flow. Includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) if you bring prior retail, supervisory, Sam’s Club, or military experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.