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🐱 Sweet Auburn Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
A few adorable kittens in Auburn, AL are hoping to find safe, loving homes. All are young, full of potential, and waiting at CARE Humane Society TM for their new families.
Chorizo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM (Auburn, AL)
Chorizo is a tiny brown tabby baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, indoor home. As a young kitten, she’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and patience as she learns the ropes of family life.
For current info on vaccines, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets, please contact the shelter directly.
👉 Meet Chorizo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Butternut
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream / ivory
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM (Auburn, AL)
Butternut is a soft-colored cream/ivory boy with a gentle baby face. He’s at the perfect age to learn good habits and bond closely with his new family.
Ask the shelter about his health vetting, litter box training, and whether he might enjoy a home with other cats or kids.
👉 Meet Butternut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gomez
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Solid black
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: CARE Humane Society TM (Auburn, AL)
Gomez is a fluffy black baby boy with a medium-length coat. As a young kitten, he’ll benefit from regular play, gentle socialization, and brushing as he grows.
Contact the shelter to learn more about his medical care so far and what kind of home they feel would be the best match.
👉 Meet Gomez and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Auburn, AL area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to CARE Humane Society TM to ask about these little ones and schedule a visit. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.