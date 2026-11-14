There are some nice free items being offered around Aubrey and nearby neighborhoods. If you’re looking to furnish a room or help out with baby needs, these local freebies might be a good fit.

Item: Wooden pool table

Condition: Described as sturdy, with brown felt

Best for: Game rooms, bonus rooms, or a garage hangout space

Location: Sutton Fields, Aubrey, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A solid wooden pool table that’s ready for a new home. The brown felt gives it a classic look, and it’s described as sturdy, so it could be a great centerpiece for a game room. Be sure to ask the poster about dimensions and whether you’ll need extra hands or tools to move it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of outdoor wicker patio chairs with cushions

Condition: Great condition (per poster)

Best for: Patio, porch, or balcony seating

Location: Sutton Fields, Aubrey, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a set of wicker patio chairs that comes with cushions, so you can set them out and use them right away. The poster notes they’re in great condition, making them a nice free upgrade for your outdoor space. Ask how many chairs are included and confirm pickup details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bundle of baby clothing plus 2-pack cling sun shades

Includes:

2-pack of cling sun shades (for windows)

(for windows) Assorted baby clothing items (various pieces; details not listed)

Location: Providence Village, Providence Village, TX

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

A handy baby bundle that combines clothing with sun shades you can cling to windows, likely useful for the car or nursery windows. Since the clothing is listed as “assorted,” you’ll want to message the poster to ask about sizes, types of items, and how many pieces are included.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, it’s a good idea to check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.