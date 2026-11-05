Aubrey girls volleyball in regional semifinal Nov. 6

The Aubrey High School Lady Chaparrals volleyball team will play Lindale in a Regional Semifinal match on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Royse City High School. Fans must follow the Royse City ISD clear bag policy. Tickets are available here: https://t.co/Eoa0WhA1nl

This content is adapted from materials provided by Aubrey ISD