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Volleyball

Aubrey girls volleyball in regional semifinal Nov. 6

5 days ago
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The Aubrey High School Lady Chaparrals volleyball team will play Lindale in a Regional Semifinal match on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Royse City High School. Fans must follow the Royse City ISD clear bag policy. Tickets are available here: https://t.co/Eoa0WhA1nl

This content is adapted from materials provided by Aubrey ISD

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