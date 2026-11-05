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Volleyball
Aubrey girls volleyball in regional semifinal Nov. 6
5 days ago
The Aubrey High School Lady Chaparrals volleyball team will play Lindale in a Regional Semifinal match on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Royse City High School. Fans must follow the Royse City ISD clear bag policy. Tickets are available here: https://t.co/Eoa0WhA1nl
This content is adapted from materials provided by Aubrey ISD
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