utv night light parade rolls into idaho december 12

If you run a side-by-side and you have been looking for an excuse to string some lights on it, Pocatello, Idaho, has one. The KRW Trail Blazers Christmas Nite Light Ride returns for its 15th year on Saturday, December 12, and the one hard requirement for joining in is that your rig has to glow.





Where and When

According to the KRW Trail Blazers, the ride starts at OK Ward Park at 1400 West Quinn in Pocatello. Things kick off at 2:00 p.m., and judging begins at 5:00 p.m. once the vehicles are lined up and lit. That gap gives you time to get positioned and make sure every strand is working before the judges come through in the dark.





What Can Join

This is not a UTV-only affair, though side-by-sides are plenty welcome. The organizers say the ride is open to side-by-sides, ATVs, street motorcycles, and ordinary vehicles alike. The one rule across the board: you have to decorate your ride with lights. If it does not light up, it does not belong in this parade.





Prizes

There are prizes on the line for the best decorated ride and for the rig that uses the most lights. Those are two different categories, so a clean, well-designed setup can win on looks even if it does not have the highest bulb count, and a rig buried under strands has a shot at the most-lights award. Either way, it pays to plan your wiring and your power draw ahead of time so nothing goes dark halfway through.





Before You Go

The organizers post the current route and any updates to the KRW Trail Blazers' Facebook page, so check there before heading out. The route can change year to year, and that page is where the current details land.





For anyone who uses their machine for real work most of the year, this is a low-stakes way to put it to recreational use and show it off. Pack warm, charge your batteries, and get those lights sorted before the 5:00 judging.