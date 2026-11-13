bajalite racing returns with a new owner and a race series

The BajaLite is back, and if you've ever wanted to race Baja the way folks did in our dads' era, this one's worth watching. Desert Race Experience, stylized DRX, has picked up the storied class and is bringing it back as part of a self-contained operation that covers a race school, truck production, arrive-and-drive arrangements, and hospitality programs, all aimed at getting working-class racers into real desert competition.





What a BajaLite Is

If you grew up admiring desert trucks, BajaLites hit the sweet spot. With their truck-like looks and proper shiftable transmissions, they're old-school cool without the misery of a Class 11 VW Beetle. They stay affordable to operate thanks to a modest GM Ecotec engine and 35-inch tires, while still leaving plenty of room for chassis customization. In short, a BajaLite is what you run if you want desert racing done the traditional way while keeping modern safety, customization, and relative comfort.





The Man Behind the Class

The class was most recently run by "Pistol" Pete Sohren, who was killed in a 2019 off-road incident. After his death, BajaLite's future looked grim until DRX operators Ron Stobaugh and John Slavic acquired the class with the blessing of Sohren's family.





Sohren's daughter Paige described her father's goal on Facebook: "My dad was on a mission to design the most reliable off-road vehicle in desert racing. He was an advocate for working class racers to be able to compete, afford, and maintain their own vehicles." She added, "The torch has officially been passed. A new team of dreamers have decided to launch a new era of BajaLite trucks."





The Plan for 2027

According to DRX's press release, the DRX Race Series will contest the entire American Off-Road Racing Championship, a UNLTD and Best In The Desert partnership, along with select SCORE International events in Baja. The first race is the Parker 400, January 13-17, 2027, in Parker, Arizona, followed by the Mint 400 in Las Vegas, March 3-7.





In AORC events, the class will be named "Spec Lite," running numbers 201L through 299L. SCORE has promised a class for next year, though there's no name or number for it yet.





Stobaugh is clear about the aim. "We are not trying to make a cheap racing class. We ARE trying to make a professional mid-size truck class, less expensive than [Spec Trophy Truck]," he wrote on the Race-Dezert forum this fall. In AORC races, DRX drivers go head-to-head within the class for prize money, but the real reason to buy in is the race program management and training that comes bundled with it.