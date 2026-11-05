arctic cat adds amphibious argo xtv to its lineup, Artic Cat

If you run an Arctic Cat, you've now got access to a machine that'll swim across what stops most ATVs and side-by-sides cold. Argo's amphibious off-road rigs are joining the Arctic Cat family.





What's Joining the Family

Argo Xtreme Terrain Vehicles, the maker of amphibious off-road rigs, is becoming part of Arctic Cat. The two companies have been working together since investors and Argo president and CEO Brad Darling acquired Arctic Cat in April 2025. Eighteen months after that deal, the brands are combining operations to improve product availability and dealer support across North American and international markets.





For owners already running Arctic Cat snowmobiles, ATVs, or side-by-sides, the Argo XTV lineup adds a machine built for terrain where wheels alone struggle.





"Arctic Cat is ready and excited to welcome the Argo XTV lineup of amphibious vehicles to the family," said Brad Darling, President and CEO of Arctic Cat. "This unique line of off-road products complements Arctic Cat's strong lineup of snowmobiles, ATVs and side-by-sides, while expanding the solutions we can offer to dealers and customers who rely on capable vehicles for work, recreation and adventure."





Where They'll Be Built

Production of the Argo XTV continues in Canada for Canadian and international buyers. U.S.-bound Argo vehicles, meanwhile, will roll off the line at Arctic Cat's Thief River Falls, Minnesota, plant beginning in late 2026.





Service parts are moving too. Argo parts will be handled through Arctic Cat's North American distribution hub in Bucyrus, Ohio.





What It Means for Dealers and Buyers

Dealers carrying both brands will now be backed by one organization instead of two.





The full 2027 Argo XTV lineup, including fresh engine packages and revised features, is listed on Arctic Cat's website.