hines oregon bans atvs and utvs on city streets except for snow

Staff with the City of Hines in eastern Oregon are reminding residents that ATVs and UTVs are not allowed on city streets for recreational use. The only exception the city allows is snow removal.





What Ordinance 322 Says

The rule comes from Ordinance No. 322, Section 14, which the city established on January 8th, 2019. Under that ordinance, driving an ATV or side by side through town for recreation is off limits. The machines may only operate on city streets when the job at hand is clearing snow.

Timing Ahead of Winter

The reminder was issued on October 20th, which puts it ahead of the winter season when snow begins to pile up in the high desert country around Harney County. Hines sits next to Burns in that part of southeast Oregon, where cold weather arrives early and sticks around.

What the Ban Means for Riders

For riders in the area, the takeaway is straightforward. If you own an ATV or UTV and you want to run it through Hines, the city is telling you that the streets are not open to you unless you are moving snow. That means no trail connecting through town, no quick trips to a neighbor's place, and no recreational cruising on the pavement inside city limits.

How Other Oregon Towns Compare

Towns across Oregon handle off road vehicles on public streets in different ways. Some communities open designated routes or allow street legal side by sides with the proper equipment and registration. Hines has chosen to keep its streets closed to the machines outside of snow work, and the ordinance has been on the books since early 2019.

City personnel thanked residents for following the rule. "Thank you for your cooperation in helping keep our streets safe," they said in the reminder.

Anyone with questions about the ordinance or how it applies to a specific situation can reach Hines City Hall at (541) 573-2251. If you are unsure whether a trip counts as snow removal or recreation, calling ahead is the safest way to avoid a problem with local law enforcement.

Riders who want to use their machines legally should also keep in mind that rules can vary from one town to the next, even between neighboring communities. What is allowed in one place may be banned in another, so it pays to know the local ordinance before you ride onto a public street anywhere in the region.





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