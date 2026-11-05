how do you stay connected off road when there s no cell service

We all love the adventures that going off-roading can bring. Most of us feel like things don’t get very interesting until the pavement stops and the trail begins. Whether you’re in a Side-by-Side or riding an ATV, the experience is also amplified when you get to share the adventure with passengers and other riders in a group. Cardo Systems and the Packtalk lineup of Dynamic Mesh Communication products are the key to making the adventure more enjoyable, as well as safer, for everyone.





By now, you should know about Cardo Systems. The company was built on a simple principle – make communication between riders, passengers, and separate vehicles easier with cutting edge technologies. Over the years, Cardo has evolved the connection and recently released the latest version of their industry-defining Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC), which now makes it possible for 31 riders to connect at a time and connect to other Cardo users via a new Public Mesh mode. DMC makes it easy for riders / drivers to link together multiple Packtalk Edge units whether they are mounted on your helmet or you’re wearing a set of Edgephones ORV, giving every person the capability to communicate in a hands-free, always-on connection. This technology allows everyone to share the fun while they’re riding, amplifying your experience like never before.





What? Mesh?





Yes, a mesh network, and it is amazing. Unlike traditional Bluetooth systems that typically rely on a daisy-chain connection between people, Cardo’s DMC creates a dynamic network that can automatically adapt as riders move, spread out, leave, or rejoin the group. When someone drops out of range, the network reorganizes automatically to maintain the communication connection between those who are still in range. It makes the connection for you so you don’t have to stop everything and get everyone back on.





With DMC, communication happens in real time in crystal clear audio. No buttons to press, and no need to take your hands off the controls. You can call out traffic, a direction change at a fork in the trail, warn about a terrain obstacle, react to something unexpected, or to just call out your buddies for their goon riding. There is no relying on hand signals, and you don’t feel like you're talking into a radio instead of riding in a group. The conversation is natural and flows, just as if your buddies were all riding alongside you. It is a shared experience, like sitting around a campfire, retelling the day’s ride, but in real time as the ride happens. That’s cool!





What Are My Options?

If you’ve never used the PACKTALK EDGE ORV communication system, you’re in for a treat. The PACKTALK EDGE uses JBL stereo speakers for the earphones, giving you great clarity and superior sound quality. A dedicated helmet kit makes installation simple and includes the external “dock” for your magnetically mounted PACKTALK EDGE unit, along with the wired earphones. Riders who have multiple helmets can simply install separate helmet kits in each helmet, then move the PACKTALK EDGE unit from helmet to helmet, all while keeping your communications, device pairings, and settings intact. You have microphone options that work with whatever type of helmet you use, be it open- or full-face.





If you really want something cool, get the Cardo Venture helmet with the communication system built in, right from the start. The Venture is a solid Leatt Moto 8.5 helmet, with all the safety you’d demand in a helmet, along with light weight and 360-degree Turbine impact protection. The helmet was co-designed by the safety experts at Leatt, so you can trust it will keep you protected, looking great, and, of course, in contact with everyone in your group.

If you’re not using a helmet, such as running a pit crew, or coaching riders on a track, try the Edgephone ORV system that offers all the features of the PACKTALK in-helmet system, in a easy-to-use headphone unit. These options give you and your crew more ways to stay connected at all times and with as little worry as possible.





At The End of The Trail

The result of using the Cardo Dynamic Mesh Communication system means you don’t have to stress about the details of the ride. You’re not dealing with wondering if everyone is on the same trail as you, if they saw the turn, ran into unexpected traffic, or simply got lost. Instead, you can focus on the moment and the time spent with friends and family while enjoying the trail and the ride ahead.





Cardo was founded in 2004 to improve rider-to-rider communication. It achieved that goal and have since been on the trail to perfect the systems and the way riders and passengers can communicate, regardless of what type of recreation you and your group enjoy. How much better would the ride be if you had fewer worries and can focus just on the moment? Get everyone on Cardo Systems and find out.





NOTE: This is sponsored content produced in partnership with Cardo Systems