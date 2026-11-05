teen s atv crash fuels knox county safety day in edina

More than three years after an ATV crash left Bryant Western with a severe brain injury, the Knox County teenager stood at the center of an event built around keeping other riders from facing the same fate. The Knox County ATV/UTV Safety Day took place Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Knox County Community Center in Edina, Missouri, drawing emergency responders, law enforcement, families and riders together to stress safe operation and the value of protective gear.





A Crash That Changed Everything

For Bryant and his family, the message is not abstract. On Jan. 25, 2023, Bryant, then 14 years old, was seriously injured in an ATV crash on a private drive about three miles south of Edina. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. Bryant was taken by Knox County ambulance to a Kirksville hospital, then transferred to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. The crash left him with a severe traumatic brain injury and a long recovery that continues today, supported by his family and a community that rallied around him.

Reuniting With the Responders

On Saturday, Bryant reunited with several of the responders who helped him after the crash. Knox County Ambulance District paramedics Brian Banks and Deanna McKenzie, KCAD EMT Mark Parrish, Air Evac LifeTeam flight paramedic Erick Byrn, and Air Evac base pilot and supervisor Tony Gunter were among those who answered the original call.

Organizing the Safety Day

McKenzie organized the safety day along with Knox County Health Department Health Educator Michelle Chrisman and Health Department Director Lori Moots-Clair. Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Fish led the safety training, with help from Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Dustin Snead and other MDC volunteers, along with the Knox County Ambulance District. The Knox County Rescue Squad assisted with an ATV/UTV parade and safety activities, and volunteer firefighters from across the county pitched in. Air Evac LifeTeam MU4 landed its medical helicopter at the event and gave tours.

Participants walked away with safety information and equipment, including reflective gear and flashing LED clips. Three helmet gift certificates were awarded across separate age groups, letting recipients get fitted for helmets at Precision Cycle in Kirksville.

According to Missouri's Show-Me Farm Safety program, helmets are the single most important piece of protective equipment for ATV riders. A helmet should fit properly, be securely fastened and meet recognized safety standards. The program also recommends eye protection, proper clothing and footwear, and a pre-ride check of tires, brakes, throttle and other equipment. Riders should operate machines suited to their age and experience, avoid carrying passengers on ATVs not built for them, and never ride while impaired. UTV occupants should use the installed seat belts.

The event drove home one point above all: wear the gear every time, no matter how well you know your machine. For Bryant, the consequences of a single afternoon have stretched across years. His presence Saturday brought together the people who helped him survive, the community that carried him through recovery, and the families who showed up to learn how to ride safer.





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