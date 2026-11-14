🏛️ Attleboro Human Rights meeting on Nov 18: events & planning

The Commission on Human Rights will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:30pm in the Attleboro Public Library Tech Lab (2nd floor). The meeting is open to the public.

They’ll start with a welcome from the Chair and approval of the October meeting minutes.

Under new business, the group will talk about:

Transgender Day of Remembrance event on November 19, 6–8pm , at the Attleboro Public Library

event on , at the The in‑progress ACHR 2025 Annual Report

Council membership

Planning for Black History Month, February 2027

The Neighbors in Dialogue initiative

Under old business, they’ll revisit items from earlier meetings.

The agenda also includes Harmony Fiesta 2025, set for October 17, 12–6pm at Capron Park. There will be a debrief presentation from Families for Justice as Healing and discussion of follow‑up actions.

The Commission will further discuss the CEC, the DEI Subcommittee, and a proposed DEI Subcommittee Bylaw Amendment.

Standing items are the quarterly newsletter and an upcoming events/calendar check‑in. The meeting ends with an open forum, where attendees can raise comments or issues.